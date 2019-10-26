Obaseki mourns death of Ven. Jonathan Ajayi

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the death of Venerable Jonathan O. Ajayi, who died at the age of 74 years.

In a statement, the governor said Ven. Ajayi, who hails from Apana-Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State, will be sorely missed as he was a dedicated servant of God who committed himself to the propagation of the gospel.

According to the governor, “It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of the death of Ven. Jonathan Ajayi, a devout Christian and an unapologetic lover of the things of God.

“I also extend my heartfelt condolences to the Managing Director, CG Biostadt Nigeria, Mr. Emmanuel Ajayi, as he mourns his late brother.”

“Ven. Ajayi will be sorely missed by all, as he left indelible marks in the lives of those who crossed his path while he lived. He was a good man, who lived life to the fullest and spread love to those around him. He will not be forgotten in a hurry.

“I pray that God grants his family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss,” the governor said.