Obaseki tasks young girls to imbibe Late Vivian Ogu’s exemplary virtue

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has urged young girls to emulate moral virtues exemplified by late Vivian Ogu.

Obaseki said this at the closing ceremony of the 4th National Mission Congress, 2019, organised by the Catholic Church in Benin City.

The event was held to celebrate the heroic death of Vivian Ogu, a 14-year-old girl, who resisted being raped and was shot dead for her stand, when her family home was invaded by armed robbers in Benin City.

Obaseki said despite that Vivian Ogu had transited from mortality to immortality, her exemplary life has endured as a model for the girl child.

“She remains an example of a fearless and courageous Christian. We should not be afraid of people who can kill the body but God, who can destroy both the body and the soul. The idea of a better society can be achieved if we can stand for what is true and right,” the governor said.

The Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, His Excellency, Archbishop Antonio Guido Filipazzi, described late Vivian Ogu as a great Christian, adding that the essence of Christian mission is to stand for the gospel.