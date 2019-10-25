PSC Launches Strategic Plan, Electronic Database for Police Officers

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) Thursday launched a plan tagged “Strategic Plan 2019-2023” designed to entrench professionalism, accountability, regard for human rights and a well-motivated and adequately equipped police force.

The plan also envisages an electronic database of all police officers and staff of the commission that would depict the number of officers in the country, year of enlistment, rank, retirement dates among others.

Speaking at the launch of the Police Service Commission’s Strategic Plan 2019-2013 in Abuja, Chairman of the commission and retired Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, said the commission has so far kept faith with the action plan through merit-based promotions, prompt disposal of disciplinary matters, monitoring of police conduct during election, insistence on training and retraining, habitable and modern training institutions and better service conditions for the police.

“We can do more and this strategic plan is definitely our road map for this journey of our country to excellent service delivery in no distant future.

“You will for instance notice that one of our desires is to have an electronic data of all our police officers and staff of our commission that will show the number of officers in the country, their years of birth, enlistment, rank and retirement dates”, he said.

Smith said the database would also include “educational qualifications, courses attended or not and eligibility for promotion. These will definitely make planning easier including management of our force. We desire your partnership on this”.

He said the commission was desirous of tackling human rights abuses by the police and called for support from stakeholders.

“We also note the constant complain from the public and tension generated by allegations of human rights abuse by the police. Towards strengthening our complaint/investigation mechanism to enable us promptly resolve these complaints,” he added.