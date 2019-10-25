Ogun Gov Woos American Investors

Idowu Sowunmi

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has extended his administration’s hands of fellowship to investors in the United States of America to come and site their businesses in the state.

According to him, “Ogun State remains irrevocably committed to opening channels of opportunities that will allow the state government to take full advantage of the United States Embassy Commercial Services.”

The governor, who made this known at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta when he received in audience a delegation from the United States Embassy Commercial Services, said his administration took seriously the ease of doing business, adding that the state government looked forward to the help of the United States Embassy in Nigeria to facilitate prospective public private partnership arrangements to the state.

“We welcome an open channel of opportunity that will allow us take fullest advantage of your department. We also look forward to your help in facilitating for us prospective public private partnerships,” he added.

Abiodun noted that his administration was aspired to be creative in revenue generation for the state economy, saying the state would welcome ideas and opportunities in its bid to raise the bar for the state’s income generation.

“We appreciate the fact that we have so much in terms of resources. We have the advantage of having industries here. We have people who want to live here. We have placed premium on our lands, so we are able to raise a bit of revenue. We are trying to drive that. But we are also trying to be very creative about funding opportunities. We welcome ideas in that area. We need as much money as we can get; we are looking for partners,” he said.

He also added that the state could stimulate its economic growth if enabling environment was created, adding that if there was an increase in the economic growth of the state, the people would definitely enjoy the dividends of democracy.

In her remarks, the team lead and Commercial Attache, United States Embassy Commercial Services, Christine Kelly, acknowledged the efforts of the governor on PPP.

She said the trade arm of the US Embassy was conducting a business outreach in the South-western part of the country and decided to pay a visit to the state and avail the government with opportunities available to any of its partners, adding that the department would cherish the opportunity to work with the state.

Kelly assured Abiodun that partnership with US companies would be mutually beneficial.

She expressed the desire of her department to facilitate connections with the state through its networks within Africa and in the United States for the economic growth of both Nigeria and the US.