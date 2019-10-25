APCN Humanitarian 11th Award Event Holds in Dublin

Mary Nnah

All arrangements have been concluded for this year’s edition of Aid People Change Nigeria (APCN) Humanitarian award scheduled to hold on November 3, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland.

The award event is spearheaded by Nigerian humanitarian and an award winning exemplary leader of PJ Fashion Shows Awards 2019, Ambassador Becky Edionewe, who is also founder of Aid People Change Charity Organisation, an organisation which harbours over 30 vulnerable Children in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

Speaking on the forthcoming event in Dublin, she said, “This year’s annual APCN Humanitarian award will be held on the November 3, 2019 to launch our new ideology of Distance Adoption Programme (DAP) and Foster Parents Programmes (FPP), non-profit know-how skill to support children’s welfare in Nigeria.”

Speaking further, Edionewe said, “Orphanage homes in Nigeria should work towards this direction, by following our templates; it will yield a drastic eradication of poverty and introduces a well-structured child’s welfare.”

The events will feature traditional games like marble bosh game, innovation forum on fundraising tools, music and culture, live music performances and recognitions to personalities through the prestigious APCN Humanitarian awards.