10-Year Old Kanye Kicks Off A Solo Show at Terra

Yinka Olatunbosun

A 10-year old artist and 2019 Indomie Young Hero, Kanye Tagbo-Okeke is set to have a solo exhibition of paintings on November 2 at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It is a display of Kanye’s works done over a period of four years which is one of his giant strides in recent time.

Kanye was announced as the winner in the Social Bravery category at the Indomie Independence Day Heroes Award for his outstanding works that have raised awareness about autism.

Though living with autism, with limited verbal skills, Kanye has been expressive with the art medium. His autism awareness project kicked off with the launch of the Kanyechukwu Autism Foundation at an art exhibition held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja earlier this year.

The show served as an eye-opener for the audience who learnt that children with special needs are very gifted, can reach their creative potential through early diagnosis and therapy and should not be stigmatised.

Kanye’s advocacy has led to his paintings being acquired by various high commissions and embassies within and outside Nigeria. His works also grace the walls of high net-worth art collectors. Truly Kanyeyachukwu has demonstrated that even with autism or any disability, one can still make a great impact in the society.

Asides being the youngest honouree of the Flame Of Peace award in Creative Arts and a fellow of the Association of Professional creative artist of Nigeria, Kanye has continued to shine internationally as he was acknowledged recently in Casablanca Morocco where his art works were displayed alongside those of other notable young Moroccan artistes.

Art connoisseurs will have a feast of his new offerings that speak louder than words when the show opens at Terra Kulture.