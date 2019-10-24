At Five, Air Peace Reiterates Commitment to Passenger Safety

Chinedu Eze

As Nigeria and West Africa’s leading carrier, Air Peace, clocks five years, the airline has restated its commitment to the safety and comfort of its passengers.

Air Peace celebrated its 5th anniversary by rewarding passengers with various gifts, including free tickets, souvenirs and improved in-flight refreshments.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, who described the airline as a multi-country airline, said that it has been five years of steady progress, adding that the airline’s vision of creating seamless connections and network options for its domestic, regional and international markets is being achieved.

Onyema also expressed gratitude to every stakeholder that has supported the airline since inception and promised improved air transport services.

Also the airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, explained that the airline chose to celebrate with the flying public because the airline recognises that its customers are the reason for its existence.

She said that without the customers, there would be no Air Peace, noting that the passengers are a key part of the airline’s success story, and must be celebrated.

Olajide, who stated that Air Peace has experienced a consistent rise to become an airline of global repute, remarked that the last five years have not been devoid of challenges.

She pointed out that the challenges have only made the airline a stronger brand in the aviation industry.

“The past five years have been laden with challenges but our loyal customers have made the journey worthwhile for us, and we owe them as well as other stakeholders immense gratitude”, she said.

Olajide said from seven aircraft at launch, Air Peace now has 25 aircraft in its fleet, excluding the 10 brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 30 Embraer 195-E2 aircraft it recently ordered.

She stated that in five years, the airline has recorded a number of firsts in the aviation industry in Nigeria and West Africa.

“From seven aircraft and five routes at the launch of our operations on October 24, 2014 to 25 aircraft and 22routes, our esteemed customers have consistently supported us and now, we can boast of being Nigeria’s and West Africa’s largest airline”, she noted.

In the area of economic empowerment, the COO said Air Peace has employed over 3,000 Nigerians while the CEO keeps executing rare corporate philanthropy.

“Air Peace has created thousands of direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians and expatriates without any form of discrimination,” Olajide added.

She said the airline is doing a lot in unifying Nigeria through air transport, adding that it has positively contributed to the economy of Nigeria, and those of her regional and international counterparts.

According to her, the airline could not have achieved all these feats without the consistent support of its valued customers and urged the flying public to continue to fly Air Peace, adding that the airline is committed to giving them best-in-class flight experience.

“We assure the flying public of better days ahead, as we also promise to continue improving our delivery of safe and comfortable flights”, she added.

She also stressed that the airline would continue to work harmoniously with all relevant stakeholders to drive the growth of Nigeria’s aviation industry.