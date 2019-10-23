CSCS Wins Post-trade, Custody Services’ Awards

The Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc has received special recognition for its contribution to the financial services industry.

It won the Continental Leader in Post-trade and Custody Services award, at the 7th annual Business Day Banks’ and Other Financial institutions (BAFI) awards, which held in Lagos.

BAFI is one of the prestigious recognition events for outstanding performance in Nigeria’s financial services industry.

Winners were adjudged to have demonstrated that they have brought revolutionary benefits to the financial services industry in Nigeria.

Nominations for the BAFI Awards go through a rigorous review processes before finalists are selected. To be recognised as the Continental Leader in Post-Trade and Custody Services in Nigeria by the review committee is indeed a great honour for CSCS.

Speaking on the award, the Managing Director/CEO, CSCS Plc Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, said: “This award reinforces the value we bring to the financial services industry and inspires CSCS to continue to live up to the expectation of the market.”

The CSCS is Nigeria’s Central Securities Depository (CSD) licenced to carry on the depository, clearing and settlement of transactions on several exchanges in the Nigerian capital market.

CSCS provides an effective single access point for all post-trade services in the Nigerian financial market, covering all forms of capital and money market securities including equities, treasuries, bonds, ETFs, unit trust funds and cash. With an “A+” CSD rating from Thomas Murray, CSCS ranks amongst the best rated financial services firms in Nigeria and one of the best rated FMI in Africa.