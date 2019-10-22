Oshiomhole: We ‘ll Not Chase Dickson away from Bayelsa

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday mocked the incumbent administration in Bayelsa State, stating that if the party wins the November 16 governorship poll, the state Governor, Seriake Dickson, will not be chased away from the state.

Oshiomhole, who attended the flagging-off ceremony of the APC campaign in Ogbia, former President Goodluck Jonathan’s town, accused Dickson of disrespecting elders in the state, stating that when elected, David Lyon, the party’s standard bearer, will give Jonathan his due respect.

He accused Dickson of suffering from withdrawal syndrome, stressing that having gone through the same process three years ago, after he left as governor of Edo State, he was sympathetic to what the governor is currently going through.

Flanked by some leaders of the APC, including the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, among others, Oshiomhole urged the people of the state to vote Lyon, assuring them that he will bring development to the state.

According to him, “If you look at him (Lyon), he looks like an Irish priest, cool, humble and unassuming. This election will be an example of how a man can rise from a deprived community to govern his people for the good of all.

“David will not build an airport where he himself will not fly to. David will not betray you who have stood by him at this time. “He also has admiration for Jonathan, the former president of Nigeria, who is also from this great state. He has acknowledged those who have great leadership prowess, so I assure you that he will carry the youths along. This David will also come out for the women.

“He will respect his elders as well as provide for the needy. He understands the language of poverty. He understands the degradation which the South-south has gone through, and that is why he stuck out his neck to fight for justice and fairness for the Nigerian federation, I am proud of him.”

Oshiomhole added: “My appeal to my dear friend, the outgoing governor, is that I understand the withdrawal syndrome every governor faces. I just passed through one three years ago. But I have long overgrown it.

“Everything that has a beginning, has an end, so I want to assure the state Governor, Dickson, on behalf of David that he (David) is not coming to chase him away, rather, he’s coming to correct some of his own limitations so that the people of Bayelsa State will experience greater development, sustainable growth and the welfare of the youths, women and the elderly.

“I want to appeal to him that we are coming for a contest. We are not going to choose the next governor the way they changed, fought and replaced their Speaker only last month under Dickson.

“I understand his background which can make him behave the way he does. We have come clearly to make a difference, and that is why we are a party of change.”

In his remark, Sylva accused Dickson of running a secret government, stressing that there was no accountability in the current government.

“The very interesting part of Dickson administration is that nobody knows the contractor of all the projects that he’s doing, including the airport. Only he and Lawrence Ewhrujakpor (former works commissioner and running mate to Douye Diri) know.”

The party’s governorship candidate, Lyon, in his remark, promised to change the narrative of the state if elected.