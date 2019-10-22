Organisers Announce Minor Changes in Fixtures

Zenith /Delta Principals’ Cup

Organisers of the ongoing Principals’ Cup Football Competition for Secondary Schools in Delta State have announced minor changes in the run-in fixtures of the competition.

The youth developmental competition revived three years ago is sponsored by Zenith Bank in partnership with the Government of Delta State.

On Monday, logistics that forced some zonal games to this week have made the organisers to move the quarterfinals of the competition from October 30 to November 6,

The Semifinals originally slated for November 4 has now been moved to November 13 while the third place and final remains November 21 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Delta Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, who confirmed the changes added that the changes wont affect the overall operations of the tournament.

“We are trying to give everyone equal opportunity. Because the zonal stage did not end as scheduled last week, some other quarterfinalists will play till Wednesday, Thursday while some had rested over a week already.

“The changes were made so that a level playing feed is created. We have also adjusted the fixtures such that the final was not affected. ”

Meanwhile, some quarterfinalists have emerged in the competition from five out of the eight zones while the remaining three will be decided this week.

College of Commerce, Warri, from Warri South, Alaka Government Secondary School, Ozoro, from Isoko North, Springate Int School, Umutu from Ukwuani LGA. Okotie-Eboh Grammar School, from Sapele LGA and Ogulagha G/S, Ogulagha, from Burutu LGA.

Chairman, Technical Committee of the ongoing Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup football competition, Lucky Sunday, assured that the standard and quality of the competition will not be affected by the changes.