Ekekwe to Deliver FUTO Alumni Lecture

Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Chairman of FASMICRO Group will deliver the keynote address at the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) Alumni Biennial Lecture slated for October 24, 2019, in Lagos.

He will discuss, ‘The Pursuit of Exponential Development’ at the event which would also feature other professionals as they share their vision towards the search for solutions to national advancement.

In a statement issued by the organisers of the event, his topic becomes germane as the world was fast moving away from traditional thinking to predictive thinking.

“As technology continues to evolve, and processes become more sophisticated, organisations and nations are racing to improve approaches and models to produce rich governance models.

“Any nation ready to pursue exponential development therefore must alter its traditional way of life to new and futuristic approaches that prepares its citizens especially the youth on this journey.

“Pursuing exponential development has become very critical for Nigeria. Especially that the country with estimated population of 198 million which is expected to rise to about 400 million in the next 30 years, and the country must avoid consequential and avoidable insecurity, economic and environmental disaster.

“Today, Nigeria must seriously rethink its poverty reduction strategy as a country with over 87 million people living on $1.9 per day and in extreme poverty, having overtaken India on these indices,” the statement stated.

The statement also reasoned that Ekekwe’s paper would therefore be thought-provoking as he shares strategies to pursue exponential development from many facets.