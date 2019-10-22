APC Raises the Alarm over Dickson’s Alleged Plan to Sell OML 46

By Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised the alarm over the alleged plan by the Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson to sell off Atala Marginal Field (OML 46) belonging to the state a few months to the expiration of his tenure.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena, in a statement on Tuesday, therefore called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to launch investigation into the matter.

He alleged that the details of the planned sale of the oil field was contained in a September 5, 2019 leaked letter by Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL), Secretary/Legal Adviser, Barr. Oruah Mark to BOCL’s Board Chairman, titled: “Re: sale of 41% out of BOCL’S 51% participating interest in Atala Marginal Field (OML 46) together with its operatorship to Halkin Global Investment Limited”.

The APC chieftain said that Atala-OML 46 was awarded to Bayelsa State by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), a subsidiary of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 2003, and is managed by the Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL).

Nabena stated: “Our law enforcement and anti-graft agencies cannot fold its arms while the state is being robbed to enrich the pockets of a few people and fund the election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

“The EFCC and NFIU must take immediate action before the outgoing Governor Dickson and his cronies bankrupt the state and sell our resources to themselves.”

Nabena pointed out that whosoever is directing the approval of this transaction must be the end point or overall beneficiary of the transaction; while BOCL, its staff and Bayelsa State as a whole will lose terribly.

He insisted that the scanned copy of the letter, which he made available to journalists, has revealed that Dickson had perfected plans to sell the state-owned oil company.