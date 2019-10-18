Oyetola Congratulates Ooni at 45

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has congratulated the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on the occasion of his 45th birthday anniversary.

Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, praised the monarch for being consistent in national discourse, most especially on issues of contemporary importance in the nation-building since ascending the throne. The governor described Ooni as a versatile source of intervention in the nation’s contemporary challenges, saying the monarch is a critical partner of government on issues of governance and development.

According to him, “On this auspicious occasion of your birthday anniversary, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by outstanding accomplishments and enduring contributions to national discourse.

“Your royal interventions are notable in entrepreneurship, youth engagement, scholarships and agriculture, where you have regularly deployed your means and influence to impact the people on an annual basis. You are a pride to the royal institution and Osun State. We cannot thank you enough.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Osun State, I congratulate you and pray that the Almighty God give you wisdom, peace and happiness. Enjoy this day to the fullest! Happy birthday to you.”