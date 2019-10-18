Lagos Commends RCCG on Impacting on Society

The Lagos State Government has commended the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 44, Surulere for impacting positively on the society especially localities where the church operates.

Executive Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon Wahab Alawiye-King who stated this during commissioning of renovated and equipped block of 12 classrooms by the church at Akintan Senior Grammar School, Surulere, recently noted that government alone should not be left to provide social amenities in public institutions.

Wahab, represented by Deputy Director, School Support Services Department, Mrs. Adekemi Sofowora, particularly lauded the church for its numerous Christian social responsibility initiatives, saying its impacts are being felt in the localities and beyond.

“The church and education are operating in the same realms of moulding souls. This reflects in the society. When we have better pupils, the country will be better for it”, he said.

While appreciating the church for the gesture, he called for effective maintenance and proper handling of the facility.

Pastor-in-charge of Lagos Province 44, Amos Emovon said the renovation included supply of 150 units of chairs and tables for the students use, supply and installation of 20 doors for the classes, replacement of damaged PVC ceilings in the classrooms, supply and installation of writing boards to 12 classrooms, repairs of electrical and civil works in the classrooms as well as painting of entire block.

The gesture, according to him, was in alignment with the vision and mission of the Church which regularly embarks on various CSR Initiatives as a way of positively impacting the quality of lives within the communities the parishes are located.

“The leadership of the province strongly believes that sound education is the bedrock of any nation’s development. Our deliberate and intentional investment in this initiative is to cause a positive change in the education trajectory of our nation.

“We strongly believe that this investment is another right step in the right direction at developing sound and well-rounded leaders for future nation building”, he said.

Principal of the school, Mrs. Florence Bisiriyu, appreciated the church’s gesture saying the renovation of the facility will have positive impact on the academic performance of the students.