Bandits Kill One Person, Abduct Five in Kaduna

Gunmen free abducted school principal John Shiklam in Kaduna

One person was reportedly killed while five others were abducted as gunmen launched fresh attacks on communities in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was coming as the Principal of Government Technical Secondary School located at Maraban Kajuru, Kajuru Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Francis Maji, has been set free by his abductors after six days in captivity.

This was disclosed yesterday in a statement by the Birnin Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance in Kaduna.

The statement, which was signed by the group’s Chairman, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari, lamented that in the last three weeks, armed bandits have been attacking communities and motorists across the length and breadth of Birnin-Gwari Local Government.

Nagwari said among those abducted by the gunmen, were the Head Teacher of Dangamji, Primary School, AbdulHafiz Abdullahi, and two others who were attacked at Doka Filling Station. He said two others who escaped from being abducted sustained serious injuries from gunshots.

He said: “Earlier on Wednesday morning around 8.30 a. m., heavily armed bandits opened fire on vehicles around Polwaya and abducted a bread seller about 10 kilometers from Birnin Gwari (town).

“Similarly, the armed bandits struck again on Wednesday near Gayam village and wounded three vigilantes and abducted people from vehicles.

“The notorious Unguwar Yako, Kwanan Mahaukaciya and indeed entire Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway has been taken over by bandits, terrorising and abducting innocent people especially women and children”

The statement added that “in the last three weeks, armed bandits had launched a major onslaught against innocent civilians and motorists across the length and breadth of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.”

Nagwari noted that “on a daily basis, armed bandits carry out their nefarious act along the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highway in broad day light without any challenge from the security personnel stationed in Birnin Gwari.”

He explained that “the strategic Birnin-Gwari-Funtua road, has been deserted, while the entire eastern part of Birnin-Gwari, neighbouring Zamfara and Katsina states is now surrounded by armed bandits.”

According to him, “It is apparent to state categorically that Birnin-Gwari is once again under siege by bandits. A handful security personnel and state officials seemed to be paying lip service to the plight of general insecurity of lives and property.

“We have noticed with dismay the way and manner our people are subjected to horrified and traumatised situation by the armed bandits that prey on human beings every day on various communities, villages and settlements in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.

“While we appreciate previous efforts by the security personnel against armed banditry in Birnin-Gwari, we hope the government of Malam Nasiru El-Rufai will not treat our people as prodigal sons,” he added.

Nagwari expressed fears that with the current level of insecurity in the area, peasant farmers may not be able to go to the farms because of the activities of bandits. He called on the federal and Kaduna State governments as well as security agencies “to act decisively on the bandits and their collaborators before we are consumed by the bandits,” noting that “enough is enough.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the Spokesman of Kaduna State Police Command, Mr. Yakubu Sabo, proved abortive as he did not respond to messages on the police/media WhatsApp platform.

Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State is one of the areas facing serious security challenges.

Meanwhile, the Principal of Government Technical Secondary School located at Maraban Kajuru in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Francis Maji, has been set free by his abductors after six days in captivity.

Maji was abducted by gunmen on October 10 when gunmen invaded his residence in the school.

Family sources said he was released on Wednesday night after the payment of an undisclosed sum of money as ransom.

“We thank God that he’s back home safely. He was released yesterday (Wednesday night) after the payment of ransom. This is the second time this is happening to the family. About two years ago, his wife was kidnapped. This is very unfortunate. The family is in a trauma, but we are grateful that he has returned home,” the source said.

The source added that after the bandits collected the ransom, they dropped the principal at a location and he hired a commercial motorcycle which brought him home.