Buhari Hosts Para Powerlifting World Cup Flag-off at the Villa

The attention of the sports community will be focused on the Presidential Villa, Abuja this evening as the First Lady, Dr (Mrs) Aisha Muhammadu Buhari hosts the first major activity leading to next year’s Para Powerlifting World Cup, which will be held in Abuja.

With Mrs Buhari as the Chief Host, other distinguished personalities that will grace the unveiling of the tournament’s Main Organising Committee include the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Muhammad Musa Bello; and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, all of who are Special Guests of Honour.

Also expected at the event that will mark the launch of the Games’ logo, mascot, e-Sport app and sports clothes are the Minister of Transport, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume; Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Managing Director FrieslandCampina WAMPCO Nigeria, Mr Ben Langat; and his counterpart at Heritage Bank, Mr Ifie Sekibo.

According to Queen Idris, President of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation, the other dignitaries to witness the event at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa include the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Hajia Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu; Minister of State for Transport, Senator Gbemisola Saraki; and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Hon. Timipre Sylva.

The MOC for Abuja 2020 World Cup, headed by the First Lady, Mrs Buhari, which will oversee the programmes of Abuja 2020 Para Powerlifting World Cup to be held in the Federal Capital Territory between February 5 and February 7, 2020.

The Federation President explained that the Nigerian First Lady agreed to host Abuja 2020 World Cup in demonstration of her passion for the less privileged and physically challenged “as exemplified by her pet project, “Future Assured”.

Nigeria’s para powerlifters, well known as “the Unstoppables”, had achieved incredible feats in global competitions. With only 11 athletes at the 2017 World Championship in Mexico City, the contingent returned home with six gold and three bronze medals. At the African Para Powerlifting Championship in Algeria last year, Nigeria won 11 gold and two silver medals.

Three months ago at the World Para Powerlifting Championship in Nur Sultan, Team Nigeria with a contingent of 14 athletes won three gold, three silver and two bronze medals. In addition, each of the gold medallists established a world record in their categories.