Bandits Kill One, Abduct Five in Kaduna

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

One person was reportedly killed while five others were abducted as gunmen launched fresh attacks on communities in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Birnin Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

The statement, which was signed by the group’s chairman, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari, lamented that in the last three weeks, bandits have been attacking communities and motorists across the length and breath of Birnin-Gwari Local Government.

Nagwari said among those abducted by the gunmen was the Head Teacher of Dangamji Primary School, AbdulHafiz Abdullahi, and two others who were attacked at Doka filing station.

He said two others who escaped being abducted sustained serious injuries from gunshots.

He said: “Earlier on Wednesday morning around 8.30am, heavily armed bandits opened fire on vehicles around Polwaya and abducted a bread seller about 10 kilometers from Birnin Gwari (town).

“Similarly, the armed bandits struck again on Wednesday near Gayam village and wounded three vigilante and abduct people from vehicles.

“The notorious Unguwar Yako, Kwanan Mahaukaciya and indeed entire Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway have been taken over by bandits terrorising and abducting innocent people especially women and children.”

According to the statement, “In the last three weeks, armed bandits had launched a major onslaught against innocent civilians and motorists across the length and breath of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.

“On a daily basis, armed bandits carry out their nefarious acts along the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highway in broad daylight without any challenge from the security personnel that are stationed in Birnin Gwari.

“The strategic Birnin-Gwari-Funtua road has been deserted, while the entire eastern part of Birnin-Gwari, neighbouring Zamfara and Katsina States is now surrounded by armed bandits.

“It is apparent to state categorically that Birnin-Gwari is once again under siege by bandits and the handful security personnel and state officials are paying lip service to the plight of general insecurity of lives and property.

“We have noticed with dismay the way and manner our people are subjected to horrified and traumatised situation by the armed bandits that prey on human beings everyday on various communities, villages and settlements in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.

“While we appreciate previous efforts by the security personnel against armed banditry in Birnin-Gwari, we hope the government of Malam Nasiru el-Rufa’i will not treat our people as prodigal sons.”

Nagwari expressed fears that with the current level of insecurity in the area, peasant farmers may not be able to go to the farms because of the activities of bandits.

He called on the federal and the Kaduna State governments as well as security agencies “to act decisively on the bandits and their collaborators before we are consumed by the bandits. Enough is enough”.

Efforts to get the reaction of Mr. Yakubu Sabo, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, was unsuccessful as he did not respond to messages on the police/media WhatsApp platform.

Birnin Gwari Local Government is one of the areas facing serious security challenges in Kaduna State.