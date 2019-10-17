Army Renames Exercise Python Dance

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Army said yesterday it has renamed its annual training exercise code-named Exercise ‘Python Dance’. It is now to be known as Exercise ‘Atilogwu Udo’ or Dance of Peace.

A statement issued by Army Headquarters said

“the exercise, which covers the South East region of the country, is designed to combat criminal activities including kidnappings, armed robbery, inter-cult and communal clashes, among other sundry crimes”.

Though the statement signed by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu IlIyasu, did not state the reason for the change, it said the Army was determined to protect lives and property as the yuletide approaches.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, wishes to reiterate the commitment of the Nigerian Army in protecting lives and properties of citizens particularly during these ember months and the fast approaching Yuletide season”, it said.

Buratai solicited the support and understanding of all well-meaning Nigerians towards providing a well secured environment for all and sundry.