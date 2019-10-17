Another Nigerian Killed in South Africa

Despite the peace deal by President Muhammadu Buhari and South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa to end xenophobic attacks in South Africa, the Nigerian community in South Africa has confirmed the killing of one of its members, Ikenna Otugo.

The state visit to South Africa by Buhari earlier this month was hailed as historic by Ramaphosa, as the two leaders dealt with the aftermath of the xenophobic attacks in both countries.

Ramaphosa had regretted the xenophobic attacks, saying, “we have expressed our deep regret at the events of the past few weeks that manifested themselves through attacks that were directed at foreign nationals, and our condemnation of all forms of intolerance and acts of violence remains firm.

“We are committed to addressing the genuine concerns of our people on issues such as poverty, employment, crime, drugs and migration. We are equally committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring prosecutions.”

On his part, Buhari had said: “we agreed to address people-to-people challenges that saw attacks against foreign nationals, including Nigerians and their properties, which we strongly condemn. We have decided to work together and take concrete measures to prevent the re-occurrence of such unacceptable incidents in the future.”

But despite the efforts by the two leaders, the acting Chairman of Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) in the Kwazulu Natal Province, Sylvester Okonkwo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday that the deceased was killed at Empangeni, in the province on Tuesday.

He said that Otugo, 41, a native of Nimo in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants over a business disagreement.

Okonkwo told NAN on telephone from Empangeni that Otugo had repaired a cellphone for a client in the area.

He said that information made available to the union indicated that the female client was not satisfied with the work done by Otugo.

Okonkwo said the client brought some men who allegedly stabbed the victim.

“Otugo died on the way to the hospital following the stabbing. We have reported the incident to the police and national secretariat of our union, NUSA.

“His (Otugo’s) body is now in the mortuary awaiting autopsy,’’ he said.

The acting chairman said the victim is survived by a nine-year-old son.

When contacted, the President of NUSA, Adetola Olubajo, said that the national secretariat had been informed about the incident.