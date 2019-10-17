AI Urges ICC to Commence Probe into Crimes Committed by Boko Haram, Military

Amnesty International (AI) has called on the International Court of Justice to commence investigation into crimes committed by Boko Haram and the Nigerian Military.

It said in a statement that it had become obvious that Nigeria is not willing to bring perpetrators to book.

Responding to the statement by the ICC Office of the Prosecutor released about the conclusion of its visit in Abuja, Nigeria, Amnesty International’s Advocacy and Research Director, Netsanet Belay said: “It appears that the government of Nigeria has dumped further ‘information’ on the Office of the Prosecutor in an attempt to delay the inevitable investigation.

“There is mounting evidence that the government of Nigeria is willingly unable to bring perpetrators to justice and it is past time that the OTP proceeds with an investigation into crimes committed by both Boko Haram and the Nigerian military”.

AI said “there is mounting evidence that the government of Nigeria is willingly unable to bring perpetrators to justice and it is past time that the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) proceeds with an investigation into crimes committed by both Boko Haram and the Nigerian military”.

“The delay has gone on for far too long and the OTP needs to do what is right for victims of these horrific crimes who have been waiting for justice for more than a decade. The ICC should proceed to open an investigation into atrocities committed in the North-East of Nigeria.”