Double Registration: APC Won’t Have Candidate, Says PDP Campaign Council

In view of the allegations of double registration and the decision of Social Democratic Party (SDP) chieftain, Natasha Akpoti, to institute a legal action against the APC candidate, Governor Yahaya Bello, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Campaign Council in Kogi State has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will have no candidate for the November governorship election in Kogo State.

The Deputy Director, Public Communication, PDP Campaign council, Austin Okai, said this in a statement yesterday.

Okai said the allegation of double registration, if proven, could lead to the disqualification of the Kogi governor.

He said the alleged criminal possession of two voters card by Kogi governor, was a clear testimony that the ruling APC in the state had no candidate for the November election

Okai urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to revisit the issue without further delay, having terminated the appointment of two staff members of the commission who were found wanting for concealing and registering the governor twice.

The deputy director said the “obvious forgery and electoral fraud against the electoral law by the APC candidate should be decided without further delay, saying double registration is a grievous offence against the law.”

He said any attempt to impose Bello on the people of the state would be resisted if the electoral umpire fails to do the right thing.