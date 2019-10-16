Again, Nigerian Killed in South Africa

Amid Nigeria and South Africa seeking ways to end xenophobia in the latter’s country, the Nigerian community in South Africa has confirmed the killing of one of its members, Ikenna Innocent Otugo.

The acting Chairman, Nigerian Union, South Africa (NUSA) in the Kwazulu Natal Province, Mr Sylvester Okonkwo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that the deceased was killed at Empangeni in the province on Tuesday, October 15.

He said that Otugo, 41, and a native of Nimo in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants over a business disagreement.

Okonkwo told NAN on telephone from Empangeni that Otugo had repaired a cellphone for a client in the area.

He said that the information made available to the union indicated that the female client was not satisfied with the work done by Otugo, adding that the client brought some men who allegedly stabbed the victim.

“Otugo died on the way to the hospital following the stabbing. We have reported the incident to the police and national secretariat of our union, NUSA.

“His (Otugo’s) body is now in the mortuary awaiting autopsy,’’ he said.

The acting chairman said that the victim is survived by a nine-year-old son.

When contacted, the President of NUSA, Mr Adetola Olubajo, said that the national secretariat had been informed about the incident. (NAN)