Real Estate Guru Adaralegbe Receives Honorary Fellowship

For his commitment towards advancement of education and his philanthropy gestures, the Managing Director of T. Pumpy Concept Limited, Akintayo Adaralegbe has been conferred with Honorary Fellowship

by the management of Osun State College of Technology (OSCOTECH), Esa-Oke, Osun State.

Adaralegbe bagged the honour at the combined convocation of the institution which held recently.

An Alumni of the institution where he holds a degree in Accountancy, the real estate investor has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the school. A fact that the Rector of the institution Samson Adegoke reiterated while conferring the award to him.

Adegoke informed the gathering, which had in attendance representative of the Osun State governor Gboyega Oyetola, that the Fellowship is conferred on “worthy illustrious and distinguished persons in the society.”

Adaralegbe whose company is one of the fast rising real estate developer in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja could not hide his gratitude.

“It is a morale booster for me and I will surely continue to contribute my quota to the development of my alma mata by God’s grace,” he said.

The award is coming on the hills of his newly launched campaign tagged ‘Abuja for All’.

The campaign is aimed at making lands affordable and accessible to all Nigerians who wish to own a property in the nation’s capital irrespective of class or status.