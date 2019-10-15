Falana Clarifies Remarks on Moghalu’s Resignation from YPP

Senior lawyer, Femi Falana, has clarified remarks he made about the resignation of Prof. Kingsley Moghalu from the Young Peoples Party (YPP), adding that he did not set out to embarass the former YPP presidential candidate.

In a statement on Tuesday, Falana said “At the symposium held in memory of the late Fela Anikulapo-kuti in Lagos yesterday I did say that Professor Kingsley Moghalu had called it quits with the YPP, the political party which sponsored his presidential election in February 2019. I equally said that he had joined the ruling party and accepted an appointment from the federal government.

“While confirming his resignation from the YPP, Professor Moghalu has stated that he has neither joined the ruling party nor accepted an appointment from the federal government. I believe him in toto.

“I did not set out to embarrass Professor Moghalu as it was a case of mistaken identity. Hence, i have decided to issue this mea culpa in respect of the incorrect aspect of the statement.”