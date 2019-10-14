Soulcomms Partners Slum Art Foundation 

A strategic and engagement consultancy, Soulcommunications PR Limited, has gone into partnership with the Slum Art Foundation to celebrate a themed ‘jollof rice party’ with children in Ijora Badia, a suburb in Lagos. The initiatve was to promoting the sustainable development goal of fighting hunger.

The Slum Art Foundation which is internationally recognised has over the years, taken kids of various slums off the roads of Lagos through engaging and empowering them with required skills and trainings in Art.

In a letter signed by the Co-founder of the Foundation, Adetuashe Adenle, the foundation expressed delight on the partnership with Soulcomms for the Jollof Rice party, saying it would help in bringing to the attention of relevant stakeholders and policymakers within the government the urgent need to taking decisive actions towards geared at achieving the ambitious vision of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda.

Confirming the partnership, Chief Operating Officer, Soulcomms, Mojisola Saka, stated that the collaboration with Slum Art Foundation, was one that tied into Soulcomms CSR engagements over the years which is aimed at supporting local communities through impact initiatives.

Soulcommunication PR is a multi-specialist company with expert resources delivering key solutions across Perception & Reputation Management, Brand Engagements and Marketing