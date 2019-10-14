Fayemi Grants State Pardon to 19 Convicts

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has granted state pardon and prerogative of mercy to 19 convicts and ex-prisoner, who have been convicted for various offences in the state.

One Abologbonrin Ojo, who had served out his sentence, was granted state pardon, having applied for the same privilege.

The clemency was sequel to the approval of the recommendations of the state’s Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy to grant clemency to 18 prisoners serving various prison sentences in the Nigerian Correctional Services Facilities in Ado-Ekiti, and Kirikiri Maximum Prison in Lagos State, respectively.

Fayemi, in a statement yesterday by his Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, said the clemency included state pardon, release from prison and committal of death sentence to life imprisonment.

“I am pleased to announce today that the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, has accepted the recommendation of the Ekiti State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy to grant clemency to 18 prisoners serving various prison sentences in the Nigerian Correctional Services Facilities in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State and Kirikiri Maximum, Lagos State respectively.

”In addition, Mr. Governor has also granted State Pardon to one applicant,” the statement said.

The statement added that Ojo, who had already served out of his jail term, was granted state pardon, while Olowo Ajayi, Ojo Sunday, Sunday Fanimara, Olusuyi Dare Olaifa, Williams Sunday, Sylvanus Oferufega, Lucky Suberu, Babatunde Ogunjobi, Tope Ajayi, Lawrence Idowu Bamidele, Ogunboyo Richard, Ayodele Ayinde, Adebayo Ojo, Akeem Adebayo, Abirifon Julius, and Abirifon Olabode are released from prison.

It clarified that the last two convicts, Tunde Abe and Adeniyi Owolabi, received committal of death sentences to life imprisonment.

“The Ekiti State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy considered 50 applications for clemency at its third sitting. The applications of these beneficiaries were granted because they have individually demonstrated the potential to turn their lives around.

“On behalf of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, I congratulate all the beneficiaries specifically those who have been released from the Correctional Facilities. It is our expectation that these beneficiaries will make the best use of this second chance by being law abiding and good citizens,” the statement added.