Bauchi Unveils Plan for First National Trade Fair

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As part of its commitment and determination to further fast track and harness the state economic growth, Bauchi State Government is to partner with the State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture for the smooth implementation of the State Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

The state Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, disclosed this at the unveiling of the Bauchi State First National Trade and Exhibition Fair tagged “Bauchi 2019”, held at Zaranda Hotel Bauchi.

Represented by his Deputy, Senator Baba Tela, the governor noted that the trade fair will symbolise the beginning of unprecedented journey to an improved partnership with the private sector for the promotion of business and commercial activities in the state.

According to him, with the commitments of the present administration in the area of commerce and industry, the notion that Bauchi State is a civil service state will be a thing of the past.

He therefore pledged the government’s continuous support to strengthen its partnership with the private sector towards creating enabling environment for business to thrive in the state.

Earlier, the President, Bauchi State Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture, Alh. Habu Adamu Jajeze , described the proposed exhibition as a golden opportunity for companies to display their products and services, interact with industry partners and customers in order to explore market plans and opportunities.

He therefore commended the governor for organizing the historic trade and exhibition fair.

The State Commissioner of Commerce, Trade and Investment, Alhaji Mohammed Hassan Sadiq, enjoined all businessmen and women in the state to explore the potentials of the exhibition to enable them improve their businesses.