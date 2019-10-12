Fake Civil Servants Nabbed

Following the ongoing implementation of Biometric Validation of all civil servants and pensioners in Ekiti State through the Ministry of Finance, two take civil servants were yesterday apprehended by police on the ground of impersonation at the Ekiti State Data Centre. The impersonators; 27-year-old Omotade Samuel said he had been impersonating his ‘late’ father (Omotade, 53) at Aramoko Local Government Council since 2012 while 28-year-old Akinbode Fatade also claimed he was impersonating his ‘ailing’ father (Fatade, over 60years old) at Okemesi since 2018. Samuel, who claimed to live in Ibadan, Oyo State, confessed that he has been receiving prompt payment of his father’s salary for several months via electronic transfer as he works as a security guard at Aramoko Local Government Council office.

This act, according to him was aided by a senior Staff of the LGA office who’s known as Mrs. Oguntuase. “I live in Ibadan but come to Ado-Ekiti monthly to impersonate my late father and claim his salary. I have been doing this since October 2018 and while we were invited here for biometric verification, it didn’t occur to me that I will be caught,” he confessed. Fatade also confessed that his unlawful act was aided by the Head Master of St. Paul’s African Primary School Oke-Mesi, Mr. Igbalajobi. “The Headmaster of St. Paul’s African Primary School Oke-Mesi, Mr. Igbalajobi assisted me to work in place of my father who has been absent from work for months,” he said.