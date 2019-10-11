UBA Rewards More Customers in Promo

Nume Ekeghe

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has again rewarded another 20 customers who emerged winners in the final draw of its ‘UBA Wise Savers’ promo.

The lucky customers won N1.5 million each, which made the total amount won by 80 customers during the duration of the draw N120 million.

The electronic raffle draw, which was held in Lagos, yesterday, was witnessed by the relevant regulatory bodies including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Lagos State Lottery Board and Consumer Protection Council.

The lucky customers who emerged winners in the fourth draw cut across all regions of the country. They were Lucy C Izunwanne; Agatha N Osifo-Whiskey; Aja-Ukpabi Bridget Ndidiamaka; Ajufo Patroy; Arewa Mathew Oluwatosin; Medline Paula; Olaniyi Joseph Ososba; Odibe Franca Nkechi; Kofo T Ogunsipe; Thany Abdullahi.

Others were Favour Jimmy Ufot; Orok Nsikak Uwem; Enyatam Daniel; Peace Ekemerighe; Yusuf Muhd; Alade Jamiu; Ibrahim Saheed; Ali Sarah; Zainabu A Adamu and Hemen Queen Torkwase.

The just concluded promo, which commenced in September last year, ran till the end of September 2019 and saw a final 20 customers from across Nigeria become millionaires, winning N30 million in the grand finale of the draw.

Speaking during the event, UBA’s Group Head, Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC) and Telemarketing, Mr. Anant Rao, said since the promo began late last year, the bank has been impressed at the level of response so far by its customers across the country, adding that the purpose of the campaign is to reward loyal customers while encouraging the savings culture.

He said: “It is very easy to spend money but to save is a habit all must imbibe. Our key objective is to encourage our customers to save regularly. We are here to support our customers and to encourage them to save as well.”

The Group Executive, Transformation and Resources, Transformation and Resources, Chiugo Ndubisi, who commended and appreciated customers at the event said, “We had two major objectives for this promo which were to create and encourage a savings culture and to reward loyal customers and we have achieved this. We will be coming out with a bigger promo very soon and we are sure that even more of our customers will benefit from the next promo.”

“We will continue to listen and give them nothing short of the best that they deserve. UBA will not relent, because we are impressed with the impact this has made so far and will continue to touch the lives of our loyal customers positively,” he explained.

The criteria for qualifying for the draw was to save at least N30,000 in a UBA savings account or in instalments of N10,000 each for a period of three months. customers were able to open a savings account on any of the numerous bank channels, including Magic Banking (*919*20#) and LEO, or in any of the UBA branches across the country, and start saving to stand a chance of winning.