Buhari Arrives National Assembly for 2020 Budget Presentation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the National Assembly premises for the presentation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill. Buhari, who arrived the Assembly at exactly 2pm was received at the entrance by Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori; Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state and Minister of Labour, Senator Chris Ngige, among others

The President has proceeded to the chambers of the House of Representatives where he will lay the 2020 budget proposal before a joint session of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. More to follow..