APC Govs Admit Existence of Internal Crisis in Ruling Party

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday did an appraisal of the ruling party, and admitted that there is internal crisis rocking the party, especially with the lack of synergy between the state executives and the federal parliament.

The APC governors under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum have therefore expressed concern over the lack of cooperation among elected members of the executive arm of government and the legislature.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, who led the governors on a visit to the leadership of the National Assembly, explained that they were in the country’s apex legislative institution to present the report of the Forum’s committee on Legislative Matters, headed by the Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Masari to the National Assembly.

Commenting on the report, Masari lamented that all efforts by his committee to come up with an acceptable mutual relationship between the governors and the National Assembly members had not achieved the desired results.

According to him, the absence of coordination between the elected state executives and the federal parliament had produced crisis of trust which is capable of destroying the party.

“The absence of coordination (between the executive and the legislature) has produced crisis of trust, which if care is not taken can destroy our party and the political process.

“So, as leaders, we need to make amends, especially in the area of management of political relations among all the party stakeholders. We need not remind ourselves of what happened between 2015 and 2019. The Progressive Governors Forum has a standing sub-committee on Legislative Matters that started in the last assembly. But unfortunately, no success came out for obvious reasons.

“So, we thought that we should contact you (National Assembly) early enough so that we put a machinery in motion in making sure that this time around, we are on the same page, that is, the Progressive Governors Forum and the National Assembly.

He added that “in doing so, we want to use this opportunity to address some fundamental issues that does not only affect APC alone as a political party but the whole nation. We have itemised some areas which we want to discuss for the purpose of this courtesy call. The details will come when your subcommittee and our subcommittee meets and discuss in detail.

“We can recall that President Muhammadu Buhari recently reminded us of our responsibilities in providing leadership to and prioritise building of strong relationships between all elected representatives both in the executive and legislative arms of government as well as our party leaders.”

Masari also expressed concern that the avoidable circumstances were preventing the elected officials of the APC from providing the necessary leadership.

“Unfortunately, we allowed avoidable circumstances to give new life to our political opponents, especially parties in opposition to APC, like PDP.

“We have not managed our personal aspiration to contest elections through the inability of our party leadership to painstakingly ensure broad consultations leading to collective decision that were recorded on most of these avoidable circumstances.

“We know what happened in the build up to 2019, the crisis we have in so many states within our own political party. I am referring to those crisis that could have been avoided.

Masari was stopped midway into his speech by the Chairman if the Givernors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, who whispered into the ears of the compere of the courtesy visit that the media should be asked to excuse because of the weighty nature of the issues being raised.

Journalists were therefore asked to leave Room 301, venue of the courtesy visit.