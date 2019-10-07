Firm Develops Solution to Tame Unsolicited Messages in Telecoms Industry 

Emma Okonji

In a bid to address challenges emanating from unsolicited text messages and advertisements pushed out to millions of telecoms subscribers through their mobile lines on a daily basis, GTS-Infotel, an indigenous technology company, has developed a solution that will enable telecoms subscribers accept messages that are relevant to them as well as avoid irrelevant messages.

Announcing the solution at a recent event organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Head, Business Relations, GTS-Infotel, Mr. Hyacinth Anucha, described the solution as unique, saying it was designed to give subscribers opportunity to make choice of the messages they want to receive and the ones they detest to receive.

According to him, “the solution is based on special numbers that would uniquely identify organisations through their domain names and websites and the number is linked to their Internet Protocol (IP) address system.

“So what we do is to provide mobile number that can identify organisations and this will enable such organisations to have their online presence via mobile.”

Explaining how it works, Anucha said: “Today, organisations have several numbers that serve different purposes, one for customer care, one for support and another one for the Lagos office, but the challenge in this is that it becomes difficult most times for customers and even for members of staff to easily identify all the numbers when they need to make calls.

“So what we are providing is a single unique number that all customers and members of staff can easily remember across all channels.

“So because of the unique nature of the number, we are proposing it to be adopted for use alongside the 2442 Do Not Disturb (DND) code that empowers subscriber to choose the kind of messages they want to receive.

“So we are using our unique numbering system to provide unified communications platform like WhatsApp, for the use of promotions like marketing as well as transactions, and conversations.”

In his presentation at the forum, Anucha said whenever an organisation is carrying out promotional services or providing any service for customers, and if the customer does not want such, the customer would simply type ‘stop’ and the message would automatically reach GTS -Infotel and such message from the VAS operator would be blocked.