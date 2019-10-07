2019 OPU Europe Summit :Gani Adams,Amuda others drum support for restructuring

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, at the weekend, restated his beliefs in restructuring, saying it is the only option for unity and peace in Nigeria. Speaking at the 2019 edition of Europe Summit, organized by the Oodua Progressive Union(OPU) in Zurich, Switzerland, Adams said Nigerians in the Diaspora have a role to play in projecting the image of the country positively to the world.

He urged the Federal Government to use the resolution of the 2014 National Conference, as well as the 1960-1963 Republican constitution as templates for restructuring. The Yoruba generalisimo, who is also the global convener of the group presently in 87 countries across the world, also charged all members of the group to cultivate the habit of building an enduring trust among members.

He insisted that true federalism is truly the best option for Nigeria. Iba Adams, however, admitted that the recent partnership between the Oodua Peoples Congress(OPC) and the Nigerian police is beginning to yield positive results,saying the initiative has reduced the spate of insecurity in the southwest region.

” We all have a stake in the Nigerian project, because whatever happens to the Yoruba nation affects us, and whatever happens to Nigeria will definitely affect Africans and the world at large.Therefore, as the global convener of this noble group, my job is primarily to set the pace, as we continually promote and propagate the activities of our group”, he noted.

Aare Gani Adams also advised all members of the group to bring investors to Nigeria. His words: “You are the Nigeria ambassadors abroad, so, bring your friends, bring investors to Nigeria, let Nigeria feel your impact.Nigerians are looking forward to seeing you coming back home to develop your father land. We are expecting the best from you, it is when you bring your friends, business associates and investors that they can know, understand and appreciate the peculiar nature of the Yoruba people in Nigeria”,he said.

In his remarks, the Guest lecturer, Alhaji Mallami Azeez, spoke about Unity as a Panacea for Growth and Development of the Yoruba nation. He said recent happenings in the country have shown that Yorubas can only get it right when there is peace and unity n the country. Alhaji Azeez highlighted the roles of the traditional rulers in ensuring security and safety of the people at the grassroots,he also appealed to the southwest governors to support and cooperate with the traditional rulers in ensuring peace across the region

“Efforts should be made to seek unity among the royal fathers, as well as all groups in the southwest, because once they cooperate and work together as one big family, I think the region will definitely benefit from the new development”. Meanwhile,Head of Chancery, Nigerian Embassy in Switzerland, Mrs Oluwakemi Amuda represented Nigeria ambassador in Switzerland.

She tasked the group to do everything within its rank to build strong economic ties across all the 87 countries where OPU is present. She noted also that the relationship among members and countries should be based on mutual respect, and love, mostly, in the interest of the Yoruba race and Nigeria in particular.

“As a group of Yoruba indigines in the Diaspora, I want to assure all members of OPU spreading across all the 87 countries in the world that with all of you coming together as one big family, Nigeria will, no doubt, regains its pride of place among the comity of great nations of the world.We have the potentials to become one of the great countries in the world”,she said.

OPU Europe Coordinator, Akinrogun Victor Adewale, in his remarks, urged members to be committed to the vision of the group, saying OPU will build strong ties,using the platform of the group to boost relationship across all the globe. “We are here to broaden the scope of our identity in the world and make good impact in the world.” he stated

At the end of the summit, the group issued a communique. Part of the resolutions, as contained in the communique, is to encourage all the southwest governors to work on the unity of traditional rulers, and other groups in southwest, stating the need for effective security, unity and peace in Nigeria.

All members of the group in Europe were present at the summit, including the Europe Secretary, Mr. Jide Sanni,Organizing secretary, Mr. Ojikutu,newly elected coordinator for Switzerland, Mr.Abdul Salam Akeem Babatunde, European Union adviser, Mr. Marc Oyetunde European union Financial Secretary, Chief Gani Wahab and Mrs Oluwakemi Amuda that led a powerful delegation of the Switzerland Embassy to the summit.