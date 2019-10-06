Kogi Unveils Plan to Employ 3700 Teachers

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has disclosed that the State Executive Council has approved the recruitment of no fewer than 3700 teachers in the state secondary schools.

The state government, also, restated commitment of his administration to the welfare of teachers and continue to promote high standard of education in the state.

The state governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello disclosed the plan at World Teachers day organised by the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASSUS), Kogi State chapter in Lokoja on Saturday

Bello, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja said the present government was committed to welfare of the teachers in the state.

He explained that the role of teachers in the development of a nation could not be over emphasised, appealing to the teachers that they should not blame the government for the current situation.

He added it was the bad situation met on ground that was being corrected adding that change was the most difficult thing to go through .

He furthered stressed that the state government had already approved the recruitment of a total of 3700 teachers , adding “this will inadvertently move education sector forward.

“Teachers have made great names, be soldiers, doctors, lawyers, Judges ,Bankers etc. I believe ,teachers by right, should get reward more than any other profession,” he added .

While unveiling Bello Star Teachers Award, the governor stated that as from next year at least 21 teachers would receive award from the all local government areas across the state.

In his address , the Chairman of ASSUS, Kogi State Chapter, Ojo Mathew expressed fears that no concrete efforts had been made to recruit younger teachers to learn from aging population of teachers.

“It is a clarion call on government to think out a strategy by which at regular intervals, younger teachers are engaged to work under those that are experienced with a view to taking over from them in a seamless succession arrangement.”

He highlighted some challenges faced by teachers in the state, calling on government to pay the gratuity to retirees, look into issue of national minimum wage among others.