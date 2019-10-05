Local, Foreign Designers Trade Ideas at Lagos Fashion Fair 

The 2019 edition of the Lagos Fashion Fair, which held at Eko Hotels Lagos, provided a platform for local and international designers and stakeholders to exchange ideas.

Managing Director of Atlantic Exhibition and organisers of the fair, Mr. Ayodeji Olugbade, stated that networking amongst exhibitors was key for growth in the fashion industry.

He informed that the objective of the fair remained to create an enabling platform where creative Nigerian designers and fashion entreprenuers connect with International designers, to showcase the beauty and creativity of both worlds through their designs and innovations. He added that this year’s fashion fair looked to celebrate Nigerian entreprenuers who had mastered the art of fashion by using it to make bold statements and create more versatility, Olugbade also sought for collaborations among players globally.

He said: “A synergy among fashion entrepreneurs and exhibitors would bring about strong relationships that will propel international business bonding amongst nations as well as promote professionalism in the industry”.

Also speaking, Chairperson of the occasion and immediate past President NACCIMA, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, emphasised the importance of networking in building a formidable economy and continuous learning. She encouraged the likes of turkey, Indian and Nigerian exhibitors to team up and produce unique designs that will interrupt the space.

President of Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN) Funmi Ajila Ladipo, also encouraged the adoption of local content in order to boost the economy.

Also present at the occasion were: Chairperson of the Ivorian Fashion Association, Nadia Druide; Director, Art of Living, Akshay Jain; CEO , Saffron Fashion House and representatives of the Indian Women Association, Mr. Chris, amongst other dignitaries.