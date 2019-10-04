Lagos Open Tennis Serves off Oct. 7

The 2019 edition of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) approved Lagos Open tournament is to serve off on Monday, October 7 through October 13 with the first leg holding at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Chief Pius Akinyelure told a media conference held in Lagos Thursday that all is now set for the tournament, which has been holding since year 2000 to celebrate the sitting Executive Governor of Lagos State. This year will be the first in the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Chief Akinyelure, who spoke through the Tournament Director, Prince Wale Oladunjoye said that the ITF has redefined the nomenclature of its Futures Tournament to reflect the prize money.

“Lagos Open is in the highest category and is now known as an M25 +H and W25 Tournaments for the men and women categories respectively. So this year, we have two M25 and W25 Tournaments for both Men and Women, the first from 7-13 October, while the second holds from 14-20 October, 2019. The total prize money therefore remains $100,000. All qualified players in the Main Draws will get a share of this prize money,” said Akinyelure.

He appreciated all the partners and sponsors of the competition especially Heineken, who are starting their partnership with the tournament from this edition.

Akinyelure applauded the support the tournament has been receiving from the Lagos State Government and most especially the incumbent, Governor Sanwo-olu.

The Senior Brand Manager, Heineken, Mr. Mfom Bassey said the brand known for its quality and general acceptability would pull its strength and weight behind the Lagos Open as it has done to other sports competitions such as UEFA Champions League, F1 and others.

“We will continue this partnership we started with Lagos Open this year and all stakeholders will have the cause to appreciate Heineken for this support in the years to come,” said Bassey.

The President of Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Ifedayo Akindoju, revealed that players are expected from 57 countries of the world for this 19th edition .

Akindoju who spoke though a board member of the NTF, Ms. Funmilayo Koya-Adako enjoined Nigerians to troop out in their numbers to watch exciting tennis action at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan starting from Monday, 7 October.