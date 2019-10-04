Kanu Unfazed Abraham, Tomori Dumped Nigeria

Former Super Eagles Captain, Nwankwo Kanu is unfazed that Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori snubbed Nigeria to accept Three Lions call up.

The former Arsenal star insisted that Nigeria have array of stars to count on if the duo dumps refused to accept call up by their father land.

“Our problem is that whenever someone starts doing well, we start chasing them which is not bad because other countries do that,” Kanu told Goal.com yesterday.

“I feel we don’t need to force people to play for the country, because Nigeria is bigger than any player.

“We have quality players everywhere so we can’t continue to beg one player to play for us. Nigeria cannot beg, players have to beg Nigeria.

“The best way to always go about this is talking to them to play for their fatherland.

“It’s not good for us top beg them and if they don’t accept our call, we move on. That’s football and I think we have enough and we can win matches without them.”