Mamador Demystifies Myth around Healthy Meals

Martins Ifijeh

As part of activities marking this year’s World Fried Rice Day, PZ Wilmar, makers of Mamador, hosted its consumers to a master class session in Lagos recently where they amongst other things, demystified the myth around healthy meals.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Managing Director, PZ Wilmar Ltd, Ipsit Chakrabarti the idea around the commemoration was to encourage tasty healthy nutrition amongst Nigerians, as well as demystify the myth around healthy meals.

He said; “Many people think that they cannot enjoy both, but the truth is that with Mamador they can.

“This event provided us opportunity to demonstrate this possibility and we are quite pleased that our guests enjoyed the meals by our chefs and also learned healthier options of cooking. Which for us is the ultimate goal.”

The Master Class sessions featured two celebrity chefs and food bloggers, Ifeyinwa Mogekwu – Ify’s Kitchen, and Winifred Emmanuel – Zeelicious who both engaged the audience on unique, tasty yet healthy ways of preparing their favourite variants of fried rice dishes.

“Guests at the event were educated on the important role the Mamador seasoning cubes play in the preparation of the various fried rice dishes, as it provided a perfect substitute for key spices such as turmeric or curry with even better results especially the chicken cube variant which was specially formulated to give best Fried Rice and Curry appeal,” Chakrabarti said.

Sharing her thoughts, the Category Development & Activation Manager, PZ Wilmar, Toyin Popoola-Dania said: “Mamador is committed to providing food that is healthy for you and tastes good as well.

“So, we fortify our high-quality products with essential vitamins & minerals. We are here to walk you through your desire for more rewarding meals breaking all the myths around healthy meals.”