CcHUB Repositions Acquires iHub to Expand Business

Co-creation Hub (CcHUB), a technology innovation centre in Nigeria, has acquired Kenya’s iHub for business expansion. The deal would see iHub’s team become part of CcHUB’s wider central support and strategy network, while retaining its name and senior management structure.

CcHUB’s co-founder, Bosun Tijani, would continue as chief executive officer (CEO) across both locations. As part of the acquisition, CcHUB would now make key hires in innovation consulting, people management, programme management and community support, as it looks to strengthen its pan-African network and mobilise its far-reaching resources, network and relationships to accelerate the growth of technology innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa.

An industry first for the African tech hub community, the acquisition of East Africa’s most prolific and reputable technology centre is the next step for CcHUB as it continues its mission to connect entrepreneurs, technologists and public bodies across the continent.

The move comes just seven months after CcHUB expanded into Kigali, Rwanda, with the launch of its Design Lab – the first creative space in Africa to focus solely on product design and technology innovation.

According to Tijani, “We are long-time admirers and collaborators of iHub – a world-class community of developers, entrepreneurs and business people who have been instrumental in growing Kenya’s extraordinary technology ecosystem.

“CcHUB’s mandate is to build a formidable innovation ecosystem with a deeply rooted network, cultivating strategic partnerships and practical industry know-how that can support entrepreneurs in building thoughtful, relevant and scalable solutions. We believe we can only do this if we are intentional and proactive in how we scale and grow our reach, not only across Africa, but also internationally. This is the reason behind our acquisition of iHub and we continue to be bullish in our combined efforts in creating hundreds of thousands more opportunities for businesses across Africa.”

The Managing Director for iHub, Nekesa Were, said: “Over the past nine years, the iHub has been a catalyst for regional tech acceleration and a role model for innovation hubs across emerging markets. To date, over $40 million has been raised by iHub startups in early and growth stage financing and iHub portfolio businesses have contributed over 40,000 jobs to the East African economy.”

Launched in 2011, and partnered by international companies such as Google for Start-ups, Facebook, Oracle and other organisations including Omidyar Network and Ford Foundation, CcHUB is Africa’s first open living lab and pre-incubation space, home to technologists, social entrepreneurs, government bodies, tech companies, impact investors and more.