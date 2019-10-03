300 Level Student in Urgent Need of Kidney Transplant

Chiamaka Ozulumba

The family of Miss Peace Unique Ikechi Ezebuiro, a 300 level Food and Technology Department, Abia State University (ABSU) are calling on well meaning Nigerians, corporate bodies, government to come to the aid of their child who suffers from renal failure and urgently requires a kidney transplant.

Ezebuiro who hails from Emede Ibeku in Umuahia Abia State is currently battling for her life at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, where she undergoes consistent dialysis procedures twice in a week without fail.

But the continuous expensive medical treatment is putting heavy constraints on her family’s finances as they can no longer bear the brunt of covering all her medical expenses, hence this humanitarian plea for help in order not to lose their beloved daughter to the cold hands of death while she still has a fighting chance to life.

Ezebuiro, a once bubbling young Nigerian girl is now confined to a bed as mobility is a thing of the past as her condition deteriorates daily hence the need for a kidney transplant. But the cost alone is currently overwhelming her family.

Thus, the family is desperately calling for help and financial support to ensure their child has the fighting chance to live and pursue her dreams of being a renowned Food Technologist.

They said: “We call on all kind-hearted individuals, Corporate, Humanitarian and Religious Organisations; The Christian Pentecostal Mission (ICPM) Nigerian Family, Great ABSU Family and alumni, and well-meaning Nigerians to kindly and urgently come to our aid.”

The public can also make donations and tokens into the bank account of Mrs Caroline Ezebuiro Peace’s mother, First Bank Account number 3021080699, while the Ezebuiro’s can be reached on +2348100830066 or +2348087813909 and further enquires and verification can be made at the LASUTH, Ikeja Lagos.