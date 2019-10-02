Ogun Sets up Business Advisory Council

In its resolve to maximise its set objectives on Public Private Sector Partnership (PPP), the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said a Business Advisory Council would be set up.

According to the Governor, the Council would be saddled with the responsibilities of monitoring and evaluating the framework to actualise the agenda the administration “considers fundamental to the creation of an enduring economic development and individual prosperity of the people of Ogun State.”

Prince Abiodun said the state government’s economic blueprint provides for a conducive and competitive environment for business enterprises to thrive.

He disclosed this, while addressing the mammoth crowd of labour leaders, activitists, unionists, students and market women at the OK Centre during the reception ceremony of this year’s 59th Independence Celebrations.

The Business Advisory Council, he said, would set clear predictable standard of engagement that would apply to all development partners.

He noted that a Public-Private Partnership office had already been created with the aim of ensuring that the business environment and partnership are system-driven, rather than being personality-driven.

“We are sincerely committed to a Public-Private-Sector Partnership approach, in ensuring our resolve to have a sound PPP approach.

“We now have a Business Advisory Council that comprises stakeholders and focuses on ensuring that the business environment remains conducive and competitive for investments to grow in Ogun State

“Also, in promoting our PPP agenda, we have created a Public-Private Partnership office, which will enable us set clear predictable standard of engagement that will be applicable to all our development partners.

“We believe that in doing this, the business environment and partnership will be system driven, rather than personality driven,” he said.

He also disclosed that the state government was committed to attracting and retaining investments and engendering the prosperity of its citizens.

His government, he said, had signed into law the Ogun State Investment Promotion Agency Bill (Ogun Invest), with the purpose of boosting the facilitation required to invest in the State.

“We are deeply committed to attracting and retaining investments, creating wealth, generating employment and engendering prosperity of our citizens,

“In this regard, we have signed into law Ogun State Investment Promotion Agency Bill (Ogun Invest).

“The purpose is to boost the facilitation required to invest in our dear State and commence operations e.g. land acquisition and ownership, community relations, statutory documentation, and linkages with the suppliers, especially farmers,” he said.

The governor further informed the people, especially the Small Medium Enterprises owners, of the government’s determination to boost their capacity as major producers of raw materials.

He assured them that he had engaged off-takers made up of big industries to which they could serve as distributors.

He said to provide incentives to them, there would be established an Enterprise Development Agency to assist in the facilitation of all available intervention funds from the Federal Government.

“We have also established, by an Executive Order, Ogun State Enterprise Development Agency which is to strengthen the MSMEs and boost their capacities as major producers of raw materials and off-takers of the big industries as distributors, wholesalers and retailers.

“The Agency will assist in the facilitation of all available intervention funds from the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria and monitor compliance with all requirements in order to achieve its objectives. As these MSMEs thrive, big industries will flourish,” he said.