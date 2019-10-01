Notorious Kidnapper Killed in Rivers

A notorious kidnapper in Rivers State, Brown Ike Ekwueme (aka Lucifer), has been killed by men of the state Police command.

The spokesman of the police in the state, Nnamdi Omoni who broke the news in a statement in Port Harcourt the state capital last night, said Ekweme was killed yesterday by men of ‘Operation Sting’ in a part of the state.

Omoni alleged that the deceased was responsiåble for the hijack of passenger vehicles and kidnappings along Rundele axis of Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

He described the alleged criminal as the most wanted kidnapper along the East-West road and assured that his gang members are also being trailed to ensure they are arrested.

The statement said, “The most wanted notorious kidnapper from Egamini Rundele, in Emohua LGA, Ekweme Brown Ike, AKA Lucifer, has been killed by men of the Operation Sting, in a Sting Operation led by the Commander, ACP Shem Evans.

“Ekweme is responsible for all the kidnappings and hijack of Commercial Buses on the Ndele axis of the East/West Road.

“The entire Rundele Community has been thrown into a wild jubilation as a result of his death.

“Meanwhile, efforts are on to arrest his confederates in crime.

Promising to keep you updated.” he said.