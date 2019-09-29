Rasheed Ladoja Gets Groove Back At 75

A few days back, Chief Rasheed Ladoja, the former governor of Oyo State turned 75. The elder statesman of Ibadan politics was in high spirits as he marked the occasion with family and friends. Though he was not short of visitors and congratulations, including from the state government, it was a muted celebration. To an observer, it was plain to see how far Ladoja’s stock had fallen in the political calculations of the state.

Even though he was instrumental in the emergence of Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party as the new governor, his contributions are seen as incidental rather than critical, to PDP’s surprise victory.

Ladoja has been out of circulation for a while. It was not too long ago that he was the centre of attention in Oyo State politics. While his shadow loomed large over the state’s corridors of power, everyone put on a show in front of him as they tried their utmost to get into his good books.

Time, however, flies, and so did Ladoja’s political fortunes. Just when he was at the apogee of power and thought nothing could shake him from his seat, the rug was abruptly pulled from under him as then strongman of Ibadan politics Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu helped his deputy Àlàó Akala tó take over after the aráyé legislature impeached Ladoja in controversial circumstances.

Although he was later reinstated by the Supreme Court, the reprieve proved to be short-lived. Ladoja couldn’t clinch the PDP nomination in 2007 and that marked the beginning of the end of his political relevance. Further attempts at becoming governor in 2011 and 2015 under the umbrella of the Accord Party proved to be a fool’s errand as well. It was plain that the ship has sailed for him but he refused to bend to fate as he and some like-minded fellows formed the Zenith Labour Party.