Gunmen Murder Kogi College of Health Sciences Student

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Unknown gunmen have killed one Sule Moses, a 100 level student of the Department of Community Health, College of Health Sciences and Technology, Idah, Kogi State.

Multiple sources in the college confirmed to THISDAY that Moses was allegedly attacked and killed by unknown gunmen late hour on Thursday at a private hostel, off campus at the back of the college.

But in a statement he issued in Idah yesterday, the Provost of the Provost, Dr Nuhu Anyegwu described the attack on the student of the institution by the unknown gunmen as inconceivable and shocking.

Anyegwu described the deceased as a promising young man, who conducted himself very well after gaining admission into the institution.

”On behalf of the college community, particularly the Governing Council and management of the institution, is deeply touched by this act of man’s inhumanity to man.

”We sincerely extend the deepest sympathy of the management to the parents of the deceased and the entire college community over this shocking development.”

The provost, who also spoke to journalists on the telephone appealed for calm and cooperation, especially among the students of the institution.

He stated that the incident was immediately reported at Idah Police station that night, and that the police came there that night to convey the corpse to the mortuary.

Anyegwu disclosed that the late Moses had since been buried in his hometown in Dekina LGA of Kogi, amidst weeping and wailing by the students of the institution.

The provost, therefore, urged the police to do thorough investigation on the unfortunate incident, and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

The provost prayed God that the soul of the departed to rest in peace, and the immediate family the strength to bear the irreparable loss.