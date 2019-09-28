Tambuwal Swears-in Advisers

Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Amino Waziri Tambuwal yesterday inaugurated 40 special advisers. Among those who were inaugurated were Alhaji Kabiru Aliyu the secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and Muhammad Ahmed Bello the Special Advisers to the governor on Media and Public Affairs. Speaking shortly after the appointees took the oath of office at International Conference Centre, Sokoto, Tambuwal said their appointmenst were based on merit . He urged them to deploy their wealth of experience to bring about good governance and delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of the state .”You are close to the people you have to relate with them to know their problems,” he said. The governor stressed the need for them to listen to the yearnings and aspirations of the people while urging them to be transparent and accountable in all their dealings.

