Jaguar Land Rover Unveils its Advanced Product Creation Centre

Jaguar Land Rover has unveiled new facilities at its Gaydon site in Warwickshire, creating one of the UK’s most sustainable non-domestic buildings and the country’s largest automotive creation and development centre.

The Gaydon site forms part of Jaguar Land Rover’s Destination Zero mission; an ambition to make societies safer and healthier, and the environment cleaner. Delivered through relentless innovation, the company’s focus is on achieving a future of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion – across its facilities, and through its products and services.

Gaydon is home to almost 13,000 highly-skilled engineers and designers who are developing the current and next generation Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles. The industry-leading centre is also creating future autonomous, connected, electrified and shared mobility technologies that will enable Jaguar Land Rover’s long-term, sustainable growth.

Speaking at the opening event, Prof Sir Ralf Speth, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Megatrends like urbanisation and sustainability are fundamentally changing the automotive industry. At Jaguar Land Rover, we not only participate – we are shaping future mobility. Our vision is for a world in which zero emission vehicles, public transport and self-driving pods will form one smart integrated and networked transport system.

At Gaydon, we have invested into the future and an inspiring environment for our people. We have created the prerequisites that Gaydon can design and engineer the next generations of outstanding cars in highest quality. We have consciously invested with a ‘Destination Zero’ attitude.”

Gaydon – created with people and sustainability in mind

The advanced product creation centre brings design, engineering and production purchasing under one roof for the first time in Jaguar Land Rover’s history. The site is 4,000,000m², the equivalent to almost 480 football pitches.

The new facility delivers more than 50,000m² of additional world-class innovative workspace which has been designed to encourage collaboration throughout the entire vehicle development process – from sketch to showroom. It includes the new Jaguar design studio, co-locating Jaguar and Land Rover design for the first time.

Gaydon’s new offices are rated in the top 10 per cent of most sustainable non-domestic buildings in the UK. Up to 20 per cent of its energy will come from almost 3,000m² of photovoltaic solar panels on the roof, and the remainder from 100 per cent renewable sources. The same glazing technology as the Eden Project has been used to bring natural light into the building wherever possible and make it more energy efficient.

Bringing the outside in, the company has created a natural environment in the expanded facility to promote the personal health, wellbeing and productivity of its employees at Gaydon. A natural landscape is at the heart of the site, creating an ecologically diverse area reusing 80,000m³ of natural soil excavated during the construction process, the equivalent of 30 Olympic sized pools.

Journey to Destination Zero has begun

Jaguar Land Rover has already taken several significant steps towards its Destination Zero mission. During today’s event, it has showcased both latest vehicles and research technologies that will deliver this mission.

From the development of 3D printed ergonomic gloves and sensory steering wheels to upcycling domestic waste to create high quality materials for our vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover is delivering its Destination Zero mission to make societies safer, healthier and the environment cleaner.

Investing in a future that is autonomous, connected, electrified and shared, Jaguar Land Rover has already successfully tested self-driving vehicles on complicated inner-city roads. It is working in collaboration with academia and leading technology companies to deliver relentless innovation across its future vehicles and services. For example, the continuous running of a fleet of all-electric Jaguar I-PACE taxis in Munich gives insights and learning to incorporate into the next generation of Destination Zero vehicles.

Jaguar Land Rover is on track to deliver its commitment to offer customers electrified options for all new Jaguar and Land Rover models from 2020. Today’s opening at Gaydon follows confirmation of the company’s plans to transform its Castle Bromwich facility into the UK’s first premium electrified plant where a range of new electrified vehicles will be manufactured, starting with the next generation Jaguar XJ.

The new Land Rover Defender was designed and engineered in Gaydon. An icon reimagined for the digital generation; Defender uses the latest clean Ingenium engines built at Wolverhampton reinforcing the company’s British roots as well as the diversified nature of its manufacturing strategy. It will feature MHEV from launch and PHEV will be introduced next year.