Jumia Partners Top Nigerian Brands to Boost Online Shopping Experience

Emma Okonji

In a bid to make online shopping experiences a lot more seamless and safer for consumers, Jumia Mall has partnered with 90 top Nigerian brands such as Intel, Coca Cola, Nexus, Binatone, Samsung and others to launch its online store called Jumia Mall.

Speaking during the launch of Jumia Mall in Lagos recently, the CEO, Jumia Nigeria, Juliet Anammah, described Jumia Mall is a space dedicated to various brands on Jumia website. This website helps consumers; to find products that are 100 percent authentic, to enjoy a 15-day return policy on the platform, and enjoy warranty on every product.

According to her, “consumers can also enjoy faster delivery because those brands have their products seated in our warehouse, and we are able to provide those products to consumers as fast as possible.”

Explaining that Jumia itself is a marketplace, Annamah said; “this means that anyone who has a shop can sell their products on the website. People can browse and go directly to a particular brand section that they desire just the same way they go into a regular physical mall. In the same way, we have a dedicated space on the website where they can access those brands directly. It means that if the brands are running an offer they will find it offline as well as online.”

Also speaking at the official launch of Jumia Mall, Head of Mobile Category, Jumia Nigeria, Kolawole Osinowo, stressed the authenticity and genuineness of the products on Jumia Mall.

“The first thing that we have done very well with Jumia Mall is to ensure that the products coming in are either coming from the brands directly, or they are coming from the authorised distributor or reseller of the brands. So with that in place, customers are assured of getting genuine products on the Jumia Mall,” Osinowo said.

Buttressing the point of quality control, the Head of Categories, Jumia Nigeria, Michael Adesanya, said the company has put up processes that would ensure consumers get only top quality products.

“One of the processes is that any brand that is on Jumia Mall must have its products seated in our warehouse. For the purpose of quality and trust, we insist that products of various brands must first come to our warehouse to enable us do all the necessary quality control checks before shipping,” he said.

Jumia says it has a robust technology network capacity to handle and manage the huge influx of customers on its site. The e-commerce platform currently has about 90 active brands on its Jumia mall.

“For brands to qualify to be on the platform, they have to be on Jumia Express – which is another platform from Jumia that allows speedy delivery on products, the brand must also have acceptable warranty period for its products and must honour Jumia’s 15-day return policy,” Adesanya said.