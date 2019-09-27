It’s Party Time with NickFest This Weekend

Vanessa Obioha

The Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Victoria Island, Lagos will come alive this weekend for the annual Maltina NickFest.

This year’s edition is holding on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Lined up activities for the two-day event include Maltina’s fantastic Happy Land, Happy the Mascot and their favourite Nickelodeon characters in brand new live shows.

A strictly family affair, children will have the opportunity to see and play with their favourite

Nickelodeon characters like SpongeBob Square Pants, Dora The Explorer, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol and Shimmer and Shine, the two genies who can solve any problem.

Making their debut appearance in Nigeria are the new and super-charged ‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.’ These heroes are back with more energy and power that will make them a toast for the family-themed festival.

Children and parents can also look forward to big surprises at Maltina’s Happy Land as the brand has a lot of exciting activities planned for the children.

One of the major highlights of NickFest will be the Celebrity Slime Challenge, which will feature popular personalities getting slimed green.

Speaking on the fun awaiting all attending families, The Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Nigerian Breweries Plc,Ngozi Nkwoji, said: “We, at Maltina are always excited whenever we get opportunities like this to share happiness and bring families together. Nickfest is a very important investment for us, as we recognise the significance of family time. As a brand that is all about nourishing family moments, we are once again excited to open the gates of Happy Land to thousands of families from across the country even as we prepare to share happiness all around.”

Nickfest is an annual family spectacle, a weekend of epic entertainment that has annually, since 2017, welcomed over 4,000 children and parents. It has featured celebrities such as Simi, Mr. Eazi, Yemi Alade, the online comedienne, Emmanuella amongst others.

For this edition, afro-pop singer, Teni the Entertainer; pop singer Fireboy, and hip-hop artiste, Rema, will be thrilling the children with music. The entertainment packed event will be hosted by Nigerian radio presenter, Mannie Essien and will be co-hosted by talented Nigerian child singer, Amarachi Uyanne also popularly called Amarachi Dance.