Talented Artiste Bryan Drops New Video

Sheikh Records music prodigy, Bryan Okadigbo Ifeora (stage name Bryan) has dropped the video to his sophomore single titled JOANNA. The visual brings to two the number of videos officially shot by the talented new star. The video to the song was dropped on the 25th of September 2019, just weeks after the new single was released to the delight of his fans and the record label owner, Ehirim John James popularly known as Don Dada.

Don also informed on the artiste’s upcoming work titled SPECIAL LOVE, which is the video to the third single from the new act, Bryan. “We are shooting another video this coming Saturday (September 27) titled Special Love,” he announced. The rising blazing Bryan, 19, was recently signed by the record label had earlier dropped his debut single RIZLA not quite long and the song trended for weeks on major radio stations and streamed online music platforms across Africa.

The beautiful visual for JOANNA was shot on location in Lagos and already airing on radio and music television stations. The music video which promises to rival any in the industry was directed by renowned cinematographer, Uju. The promising Nigerian music artiste Bryan had his first major musical performance in Nigerian at the recent annual Ajegunle to the World Concert held in August 2019. Bryan is an Afro-pop artiste with a whole load of vibes.