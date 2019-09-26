Ngige: FG Can’t Meet Labour’s Demands on New Minimum Wage

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has said that it will not be able to meet the demands of the workers’ union on the percentage for the consequential adjustment of the N30,000 new minimum wage due dwindling economy.

The government said it will appoint a new team to represent it in the committee negotiating the minimum wage consequential adjustment.

The Minister of Labour and Employmemt, Senator Chris Ngige, who disclosed this on Thursday during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said federal government felt there was need to say the truth about the poor state of the economy.

Ngige also expressed government’s concern over the rising unemployment in the country describing it as highly worrisome.

He said the organised labour should not limit itself to just advocating for workers’ right but should liaise with government and private sector to create jobs.

Details later…